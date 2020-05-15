EagleMaven
Eagles Preseason Schedule is Set

John McMullen

It’s a tradition unlike any other.

Forgive us for hijacking Jim Nantz’s Masters tagline but how else can you describe the Christmas morning-like feel of the local NFL preseason schedule reveal?

For the Eagles and the New York Jets than means locking down the annual Week 4 preseason affair which is scheduled at least for Sept. 3 at Lincoln Financial Field barring any cancelations or push backs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The preseason opener at Indianapolis against old friend Frank Reich and the Colts is set for Aug. 13.

The Eagles will then visit the Dolphins in South Florida on Aug. 20 before the Lincoln Financial Field preseason opener on Aug. 27 for the traditional dress-rehearsal game against the Tom Brady-less New England Patriots.

All four preseason games are on Thursday nights and will be televised locally on NBC10.

The NFL released its full regular-season schedule earlier this month.

That one is a tad more important:

Week 1 — at Washington on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 2 — vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 3 — vs. Cincinnati on Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. on CBS

*Week 4 — at San Francisco on Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Week 5 — at Pittsburgh on Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 6 — vs. Baltimore on Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. on CBS

%Week 7 — vs. NY Giants on Oct. 22 at 8:20 p.m. on FOX

*Week 8 — vs. Dallas on Nov. 11 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Week 9 — BYE WEEK

Week 10 — at NY Giants on Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 11 — at Cleveland on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. on FOX

#Week 12 — vs. Seattle on Nov. 30 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Week 13 — at Green Bay on Dec. 6 at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Week 14 — vs. New Orleans on Dec. 13 at 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Week 15 — at Arizona on Dec. 20 at 4:05 p.m. on FOX

Week 16 — at Dallas on Dec. 27 at 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Week 17 — vs. Washington on Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. on FOX

* Sunday Night Football

# Monday Night Football

% Thursday Night Football

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

