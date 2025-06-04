Eagles 'Pressing Question' Will Determine Repeat
The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champs but even they have some questions in front of them.
Philadelphia has a good chunk of the Super Bowl LIX roster back and plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. If you look at this roster there aren't many holes. But, the big question really involves the offense. Kellen Moore took it to another level as the team's offensive coordinator in 2024, but now he is the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.
Now, the Eagles are turning to Kevin Patullo to take the offense to another level in Moore's absence.
The Athletic's Mike Jones shared one "pressing question" for each new NFL offensive playcaller this offseason and unsurprisingly the Eagles' question revolved around continuity.
"Philadelphia Eagles: Kevin Patullo, "Jones said. "How will he ensure continuity while helping the champs continue to evolve? Boasting one of the most well-rounded and potent offenses and a Lombardi Trophy came at a price: The Eagles lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to a head coaching job after only one season. That means quarterback Jalen Hurts in 2025 will play for his sixth play caller in six seasons. By now, the quarterback has grown accustomed to change. But he has good familiarity with this latest OC, as coach Nick Sirianni promoted Patullo (previously his pass game coordinator) to play caller.
"Patullo has worked with Hurts for four seasons, so he understands his likes, dislikes, strengths and weaknesses. Patullo also fully grasps the capabilities of running back Saquon Barkley and wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. But he’s not Moore, so various aspects about the Eagles’ approach to attacking defenses could change. Patullo also must gain comfort as a coordinator because he has never called plays in 20-plus years coaching in college and the NFL."