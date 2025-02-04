Eagles Pro Bowler Announces Injury Status For Super Bowl
We are just five days away from the Super Bowl.
Over the next few days, there's going to be a lot of chatter about the Philadelphia Eagles as they attempt to make a run at history and try to take down the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles haven't had an easy road to the Super Bowl as they took down the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Washington Commanders to get to this game.
What has made things even more difficult too are the injuries the team has been dealing with. Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens has been dealing with a back injury that was expected to take him out for the NFC Championship Game. He was active, though, and came in when his team needed him the most to relieve an injured Landon Dickerson.
Some have wondered if he would be able to fully return for the Super Bowl and he said that will be the case on Monday in a video shared by 94WIP.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks.
“Yeah, I mean, shoutout to the trainers and the medical staff," Jurgens said. "They’ve been working around the clock and helped me out. I’m in a lot better shape now than I was last week.”
This is great news. The Eagles turned to Jurgens as Jason Kelce retired at the end of the 2023 season and he has been phenomenal for the team. He has been everything the Eagles could've hoped for and they're going to need him against Kansas City.
