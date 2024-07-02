Eagles Pro Bowler Could Be Traded This Summer; Called 'Top' Option For Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly will be active over the next few months.
The 2025 National Football League season quickly is approaching and July officially is here. Training camp is just a few weeks away and soon enough preseason action will kick off. NFL fans should be starting to get excited, but there will be plenty of roster movement before Week 1.
Free agency should start to pick up soon, teams will have to trim down rosters, and it wouldn't be surprising to see a plethora of trades get done.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox put together a list of the Eagles' top trade options and floated Pro Bowl defensive end Josh Sweat as a trade candidate.
"The Eagles tried to trade pass-rusher Josh Sweat earlier in the offseason," Knox said. "Ultimately, he agreed to a restructured deal, and Philadelphia traded Haason Reddick instead. Philadelphia has no reason to simply dump Sweat, but if it is looking to secure another player in a trade, he could become a valuable bargaining chip.
"Sweat is still entering the final year of his contract and isn't a lock to stay with Philly beyond 2024. He'd undoubtedly interest teams in pass-rushing help after three straight seasons with at least 6.5 sacks. Last season, Sweat also had an impressive 37 quarterback pressures. He recorded 11.5 sacks in 2022 and was a Pro Bowler in 2021. At only 27 years old, Sweat would net a sizeable return in a trade."
At this point it would be surprising to see Sweat get moved but it can't be ruled out.
