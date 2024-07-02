Eagles Pro Bowler Deemed 'Top Trade Candidate' But It Could Be Mistake
The grass isn't always greener on the other side.
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a great offseason so far but it isn't over yet. While there has been plenty of speculation on who the Eagles could possibly add, there also have been plenty of rumors on who Philadelphia could trade as it looks to trim the roster.
A handful of players have been mentioned as trade candidates with cornerback James Bradberry being the most likely one, according to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
"Let's be honest. The Eagles probably can't get a lot in return for defensive back James Bradberry," Knox said. "He'll turn 31 in August and is coming off a disastrous campaign in which he allowed an opposing passer rating of 114.3 in coverage. However, with (Quinyon Mitchell) and (Cooper DeJean) entering the equation, the Eagles might not have a role for Bradberry this season. Philadelphia is going to try a position switch...
"Bradberry has spent his pro career at cornerback, so there's no guarantee that he'll take to (Safety). If he doesn't—and if he can't provide value as a subpackage role player—the Eagles may move on just to free up a roster spot."
There has been plenty of chatter about Bradberry's future, but it could make a lot of sense to keep him around. Bradberry had a tough 2023 season, but he was an All-Pro in 2022. He is just 30 years old now and even if he no longer plays cornerback, could help at safety. Philadelphia shouldn't just get rid of him just to do it. Why not give him a chance to show he still has plenty in the tank?
