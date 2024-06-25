Eagles Pro Bowler On Trade Block; Could Major Deal Be Coming This Summer?
The Philadelphia Eagles still have some tough decisions to make with training camp quickly approaching.
Philadelphia has made some intriguing pickups so far this offseason but there could be subtractions on the way as well. The Eagles' most likely candidate to leave the team this summer certainly is cornerback James Bradberry.
Bradberry struggled last season and the Eagles responded by revamping the cornerback room. The veteran could end up fully changing positions and playing safety in 2024 if he sticks around, but it's uncertain at this point.
The 30-year-old has been mentioned in trade rumors this summer and NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich mentioned him as a player on his updated trade block.
If Bradberry were to be moved, it's unclear where he will go but a few teams have popped up as options. Two teams that have popped up are the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons but there hasn't been much speculation over the last few weeks.
Bradberry was named an All-Pro in 2022 and if he could get back to that level of play at either cornerback or safety he certainly could help the Eagles out. While that is the case, it really is uncertain right now whether or not he will be with the team in 2024.
Training camp quickly is approaching and we should get an answer soon about his future with the team. If he sticks around, hopefully, he can get back on track in 2024.
More NFL: Eagles Mentioned As Fit For Former Top Prospect To Add Offensive Spark