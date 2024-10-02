Eagles Pro Bowler Predicted To Be Traded To Surprise Franchise
There could be plenty of movement across the National Football League over the next few weeks.
The 2024 National Football League Draft will come and pass on Nov. 5. Before then, the Philadelphia Eagles could make a few moves. Philadelphia certainly could add a player or two over the next few weeks, but subtractions could be coming, too.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox put together a list of the top trade candidates along with possible landing spots. Knox listed Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White as the No. 10 trade candidate and listed the Jacksonville Jaguars among "potential suitors" for him.
"The Philadelphia Eagles signed linebacker Devin White to a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason, but they have yet to make him active for a game," Knox said. "His inclusion on our list is a simple case of 'if they're not going to use him, why not trade him?' The unknown here is just how valuable White can be at this point in his career. He saw a reduced role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers toward the end of last season and hasn't been a Pro Bowler since the 2021 season...
"White could also be an option for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who recently placed Foyesade Oluokun on injured reserve with a foot injury. The winless Jags probably won't be buyers at the deadline if they don't turn things around quickly, but a spirited performance against the Houston Texans in Week 4 does provide some hope."
Jacksonville is 0-4 on the young season, so it would be surprising to see it add this fall. But, it also would be surprising at this point if White isn't moved.
More NFL: Eagles Starter Called 'Disappointment;' Is Trade Coming?