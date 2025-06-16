Eagles Pro Bowler's PFF Ranking Is Surprisingly Low
The Philadelphia Eagles had the best offensive line in 2024.
This isn't too shocking. Philadelphia has made a specific effort to build from the trenches under Howie Roseman and it has paid off. The Eagles won Super Bowl LIX and that's thanks in large part to the play of the offensive line.
Philadelphia got arguably the best rushing season by a running back in league history by Saquon Barkley in 2024. That wouldn't have happened without the offensive line playing as well as it did.
One of the brightest spots for the Eagles was the play of center Cam Jurgens. Philadelphia lost Jason Kelce to retirement ahead of the 2024 season and Jurgens stepped up to replace him. Jurgens was a Pro Bowler in 2024 but Pro Football Focus gave him a surprisingly low ranking. They ranked the top centers in football and had Jurgens at No. 13.
"No. 13. Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles," Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron said. "Jurgens has struggled at times as a pass protector, but his overall grading profile since becoming the Eagles’ starting center shows an upward trend that should continue into 2025. If you exclude Jurgens' playoff performance, during which he was battling an injury, his PFF overall grade (67.1) charted as a top-10 mark at the position."
Clearly, the Eagles think higher of Jurgens than this. The Eagles handed him a four-year, $68 million deal this offseason. Philadelphia is setting up for another big year and Jurgens will be huge for this, no matter what his ranking is.