Eagles Projected $40 Million Star Linked To NFC South Team
Who will the Philadelphia Eagles decide to bring back in 2025 as they look to defend their Super Bowl title?
Philadelphia has a handful of high-impact players from the 2024 roster heading to the open market. One who already has been discussed a lot is Milton Williams.
He made it known that he would like to return, but also talked about wanting a raise. That’s perfectly fair, too. He’s just 25 years old and is one of the better defensive linemen heading to free agency.
Spotrac currently is projecting him to land a four-year deal worth over $40 million. The Eagles absolutely won’t be the only team with interest in him.
USA Today’s Jacob Camenker suggested that the Carolina Panthers could be the “perfect” fit for him.
“The Panthers spent the 2024 offseason building up their offense. Now, they need to re-invest in their defense. Specifically, they need to target some pass-rush help, both on the interior and the edge. They can likely get a top pass rusher with the No. 8 pick.
Adding an interior rusher like Williams, who had 40 total pressures in 2024, would help further Carolina's rebuild under Dave Canales.”
Carolina has an estimated $28-plus million in cap space, per Over The Cap. The Panthers can afford Williams, but will Philadelphia let him go? Williams has developed into a star with the Eagles and just had a massive game in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. Hopefully, he is back in 2025.
More NFL: Eagles Predicted To Bring In 5-Sack 'Dynamic' Defensive Star