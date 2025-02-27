Eagles Projected $92 Million Duo Linked To Bitter NFC East Rival
Could two of the Philadelphia Eagles' most important defensive pieces land within the division this offseason?
Philadelphia poached a star from an NFC East rival last year, maybe someone else will do something similar to the Eagles once free agency gets here. The Eagles went out and got Saquon Barkley last year from the New York Giants in free agency and now each team in the league is going to do everything possible to catch up to Philadelphia after winning Super Bowl LIX.
Two big-name players heading to free agency are Milton Williams and Josh Sweat. Both should cash in with Williams projected to land a three-year, $36 million deal and Sweat projected to receive a three-year, $56 million deal by Spotrac.
They will both be expensive, but both are worth it after helping the Eagles get over the hump in the Super Bowl. ESPN's John Keim examined possible moves the Washington Commanders could make this offseason and floated both as a fit for them.
"Why they might: End Josh Sweat and tackle Milton Williams are coming off strong years and played key roles on the Philadelphia line that helped the team win the Super Bowl," Keim said. "Both would fill a hole. Washington could use an end adept at playing the run and rushing the passer -- it has soon-to-be free agent ends in Clelin Ferrell and Dante Fowler Jr. Sweat has averaged 8.25 sacks the past four seasons, and his run stop win rate of 29 percent last season was better than any of Washington's defensive ends. Williams would fill a hole created by the potential trade or release of Allen. Williams had a career-high five sacks in 2024 and is only 25."
He also noted that the high cost could make moves unlikely.
More NFL: Patriots Named Threat To Sign Eagles Super Bowl Star Duo