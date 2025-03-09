Eagles Projected Among Best Fits For 9-Time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles may need to look to the open market to improve the pass rush if Josh Sweat and Milton Williams leave in free agency.
We should find out more next week as free agency begins. It wouldn't be shocking to see both Sweat and Williams land deal fairly quickly -- whether with the Eagles or elsewhere. If the Eagles lose the star duo, who could they bring in?
CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani made a list of the top edge rushers heading to free agency with "best team fits" for each. They listed the Eagles among the top options for nine-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack.
"No. 2. Khalil Mack," Dajani said. "Age: 34 | Current team: Los Angeles Chargers. Maybe the former No. 5 overall pick is a little long in the tooth, but the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year and nine-time Pro Bowler is going to have a market. Khalil Mack recorded 39 combined tackles, six sacks and 15 QB hits to go along with nine passes defended in 16 games played this past season.
"He isn't too far removed from putting up gaudy numbers, as just two seasons ago, Mack recorded a career-high 17 sacks with the Chargers. It's evident Mack can still get pressure on the quarterback, which is why he will have a market. Mack's 107.5 career sacks are tied for 45th all-time since 1960. Spotrac projected AAV: $23.6 million (No. 9). Best team fits: Eagles, (Washington Commanders), (Detroit Lions)."
Mack would be a great pickup. He had six sacks in 2024 in a somewhat down year for him. He had 17 the year prior in 2023. If the Eagles lose Sweat, Mack would be a perfect replacement.
