Eagles Projected Among Top Destinations For 5-Time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles may need to add to the pass rush this offseason with guys like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams going to free agency.
There's been a lot of chatter about the possibility of the Eagles trying to acquire superstar Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns, but could they look into signing another Pro Bowler? The Los Angeles Chargers recently released five-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa.
He's a game-breaker when healthy. If he could stay on the field, he would be dominant in Vic Fangio's system. Bosa quickly becomes one of the top defensive players available and The Sporting News' Gilbert McGregor projected the Eagles among the top landing spots for him along with the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys.
"Philadelphia Eagles," McGregor said. "At this point, expect the Eagles to be in on most deals, especially a relatively low-risk, high-reward signing.
"Philadelphia is looking to reload and defend its Super Bowl title, and it is an attractive destination because it offers a chance to win big. The Eagles' front office is making savvy moves, and if they're in on Bosa, you could expect him to be lured into a team-friendly deal that benefits him in the long run."
Bosa is just 29 years old. There's no reason to give up on him yet. He had five sacks last year and was a Pro Bowler. He should be in consideration for the Eagles if the price is right and they lose Sweat and Williams.
