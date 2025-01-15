Eagles Projected 'Perfect' Move Would Land 8.5-Sack 21-Year-Old
It wouldn't be a shock at all if the Philadelphia Eagles have another aggressive offseason ahead of them.
Even if the Eagles were to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end up the Super Bowl this season, they still have one of the more aggressive front offices in football and will use the offseason as a way to take the team to an even higher level.
Philadelphia will have opportunities to do this in the NFL Draft, as well as free agency. Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher and Josh Liskiewitz made a list of "perfect" draft targets for each team and mentioned Josaiah Stewart from Michigan for the Eagles.
"In two seasons as an Eagle (2022 and 2023), Haason Reddick tallied 34 sacks and 160 total pressures while earning 24 run stops and giving up just 161 yards on 114 coverage snaps," Plocher and Liskiewitz said. "While the Eagles have tried to use a number of players to replicate the production, the defense currently lacks an edge player with the ability to make that level of all-around impact.
"Josaiah Stewart had a breakout campaign for the Wolverines in 2024 and has the all-around skillset the Eagles will covet. He displayed a full arsenal of pass-rush moves on his way to a ridiculous 40.2 percent win rate on true pass sets and the highest pass-rush grade of the 2025 edge class (92.2). He was also outstanding versus the run, grading positively on 18.4 percent of run reps compared to just 3.6 percent negatives."
Stewart logged 8.5 sacks for Michigan in 2024 across just 11 games played. On top of that, he had 13 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and 33 total tackles. He's someone who absolutely could help the Eagles' defense get even better in 2025. The biggest question is whether he would be available when the Eagles are selecting late in the first round.
