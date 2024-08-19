Eagles Projected Starter Reportedly Avoided Serious Injury, Per Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles had a slight scare on Sunday.
Philadelphia offensive guard Mekhi Becton was forced to leave practice early due to a right leg injury but he reportedly avoided serious injury and will be okay, according to Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams and Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
"Eagles offensive guard Mekhi Becton left practice early with an apparent right leg injury," Williams said. "But Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Becton’s injury is nothing serious. Becton, a first-round pick of the Jets in 2020, has been unable to remain healthy in his career. He has played only 31 of a possible 67 games in his four seasons.
"The Eagles moved Becton from tackle to guard, and he is in line to start at right guard. Tyler Steen, who was competing with Becton for the job, has an ankle injury that forced him out of the second preseason game."
Becton is a former first-round draft pick who is expected to play a major role for the Eagles in 2023. He spent the first four years of his career with the New York Jets but joined the Eagles in free agency this past offseason.
He is just 25 years old and has plenty of upside but injuries have heavily impacted his career to this point. It would be tough for the Eagles to lose Becton at this point but it sounds like they don't have much to worry about at this point.
