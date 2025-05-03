Eagles Projected To Keep Fan-Favorite In 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles have been in trade rumors for weeks and the vast majority of them center around tight end Dallas Goedert.
He has one more season left on his four-year, $57 million deal and was the center of plenty of trade buzz. While this is the case, he wasn't moved ahead of the 2025 National Football League Draft and now it's a real question whether or not he will at all.
The Eagles surely still could look to make a move but as of this moment there isn't a ton of buzz. We'll see what happens. ESPN's Mike Clay shared his projections for the 2025 season, though, and had Goedert still on the Eagles and is projecting a better season in 2025 than 2024.
ESPN's Mike Clay's Projections For Dallas Goedert:
15 games played, 75 targets, 60 receptions, 630 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns
Three rush attempts, 12 rushing yards
In 2024, Goedert appeared in just 10 games in the regular season. He racked up 42 receptions on 52 targets. Goedert had 496 receiving yards and two reception touchdowns over that stretch. He missed a good chunk of the season, but returned in time for the playoffs and racked up 17 catches, 215 yards, and a touchdown on the team's run to the Super Bowl.
There aren't any better options out there right now for the Eagles if they cut ties with Goedert. Why not run it back for one more year?
