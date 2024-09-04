Eagles Projected To Land 'Defensive Weapon' In Way-Too-Early Mock Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be one of the top teams in the National Football League in 2024.
Philadelphia has one of the most well-built rosters in football on paper. The Eagles have talent everywhere and don't have any major holes with the team's Week 1 clash against the Green Bay Packers just two days away.
The Eagles will begin the new campaign on the road in Brazil against the Packers and hopefully will be able to get back on track after a tough end to the 2023 season.
With the new season not even here yet, it's certainly a little too early to predict who the Eagles will select in the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. While this is the case, Bleacher Report already predicted the Eagles to land standout LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. with the No. 27 pick in an early mock draft.
"LSU's Harold Perkins Jr.'s draft status will vacillate depending on a team's plan for the hybrid defender," Bleacher Report said. "Perkins is a natural pass-rusher with the movement skills of an off-ball linebacker and the build of a safety (6'1", 225 lbs). There's no reason to pigeonhole him into a specific position. Instead, he should be viewed as a defensive weapon that can be deployed in various manners...
"Bryce Huff, Nolan Smith Jr., Jalyx Hunt, and Nakobe Dean are all undersized front-seven defenders. Perkins fits the same mold. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio can use this group by moving them all over formations to confuse opposing offenses."
Hopefully, the Eagles can have a great season and pick towards the very bottom of the first round next year.
