Eagles Projected to Land Massive Steal In 2 Weeks
The Philadelphia Eagles' defense has taken a hit with guys like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Darius Slay, and Brandon Graham no longer a part of the franchise.
Philadelphia cut ties with Slay and he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. Sweat and Williams both left in free agency as well to join the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. Graham announced his retirement from the National Football League.
The Eagles have added some pieces like Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche, and Adoree' Jackson. Another way for the team to add another big piece will be the upcoming National Football League Draft. The Eagles currently have the No. 32 pick and USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz predicted that the team will land a massive steal in Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr.
"No. 32. Philadelphia Eagles – James Pearce Jr., DE, Tennessee," Middlehurst-Schwartz said. "Howie Roseman returned to his usual tactics in free agency by buying the dip with one-year deals for a couple of talented edge rushers in Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche. Here, he can employ the same strategy to find a long-term solution at one of his most coveted spots, with Pearce having the explosive initial burst and closing speed of a top pick despite his occasionally uneven results."
Now this would be a great move. ESPN currently has Pearce ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect in this draft class. If he somehow falls to No. 32, the Eagles would look like geniuses to take him.