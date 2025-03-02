Eagles Projected To Lose 7-Year Star To Inconsistent NFC Team
We are under two weeks away from real action kicking off across the National Football League.
The first big trade of the offseason occurred on Saturday night with the Washington Commanders acquiring Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. We are just days away from free agency kicking off. The Philadelphia Eagles will likely play a big role.
They have a lot of talent heading to the open market, including Josh Sweat. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with Philadelphia. Any team looking for an upgrade on the EDGE will be linked to him.
NJ.com’s Scott Engel predicted that he will end up leaving the Eagles to sign with the Arizona Cardinals.
"Eagles DE Josh Sweat," Engel said. "Top Prediction: Arizona Cardinals. Confidence level in betting terms: 1 Unit. Philadelphia will likely make a strong bid to keep Sweat. Standout Super Bowl winners, however, often score considerable deals in free agency, and Arizona will be looking to improve its pass pressure for sure. New England also has the money to spend and the need."
Sweat made $10 million and now is projected to get a three-year deal worth over $56 million by Spotract after a dominant and huge Super Bowl.
He’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career. Sweat had eight sacks in the regular season and then shined in the Super Bowl with 2.5 sacks. The Cardinals have a need at the edge, but were somewhat surprising in 2024. They started the season strong, but fell apart down the stretch. There have also been many trade rumors about the team that even mentioned Kyler Murray and Budda Baker over the last year. Will they spend what it would cost to get Sweat?
More NFL: Eagles' Milton Williams Predicted To Leave For Surprising AFC Team