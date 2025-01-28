Eagles Projected To Select 6.5-Sack Milton Williams Replacement At No. 31
The Philadelphia Eagles have one more game before they need to turn their focus to the offseason.
Philadelphia will duke it out with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9 in the Super Bowl with a chance to make team history. If the Eagles can take down the Chiefs, it will be their second Super Bowl win in team history. The first was in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots in 2018.
Once the playoffs end, the team's focus will turn to free agency and the NFL Draft. We're at a point in the year where speculation and mock drafts are starting to pop up left right because the vast majority of teams are no longer playing.
Luckily, the Eagles are still playing. It's going to be interesting to see how the Eagles handle the offseason and they certainly won't have an early first-round pick. The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs put out a mock draft with the Eagles selecting at No. 31 and picking Ole Miss defensive lineman Walter Nolen.
"Philadelphia is loaded full of big contracts and the team is set to see DL Milton Williams hit free agency this spring," Crabbs said. "If they are unable to secure a new deal, drafting Walter Nolen to take his reps would give the Eagles another disruptive interior presence on the front to help keep this team loaded with disruptive talent. Nolen is one of the most explosive interior players in the class and (Howie Roseman) loves to add his pass rushers in the draft."
Nolen logged 6.5 sacks in 2024 in just 13 games with Ole Miss. If the Eagles are going to lose Williams, this seems like a solid move to try to replace him.
