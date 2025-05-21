Eagles Pulling Out Legendary Wild Card For 'Tush Push'
It's going to be a big day for the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.
The league is set to vote on the "Tush Push" and as of writing it's unclear whether or not the play will survive to see another day as it is currently constructed. The Eagles have mastered it and it has become a national talking point. There is a lot of passion on both sides of the aisle and the Green Bay Packers' proposal to ban it will need 24 votes to pass.
It doesn't seem like a guarantee as of writing, but FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz did note that commissioner Roger Goodell is a "strong proponent" of a ban.
"As the vote on the Tush Push nears, it’s become clear that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is a strong proponent of banning it," Schultz shared. "And when Goodell pushes for change, it usually ends up happening. One source said today’s vote is expected to be a close one. 24 votes are needed for it to get banned."
This has been a topic that has taken the league by storm this offseason and Philadelphia clearly isn't going down without a fight. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie brought team legend Jason Kelce to help lobby for the play.
"Former Philadelphia Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce is in Minneapolis on behalf of the Eagles this morning to lobby NFL owners as to why they should keep, and not ban, the Tush Push play," Schefter said.
