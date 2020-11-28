SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Eagles Push Back Zach Ertz Return Another Week

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles tight end Zach Ertz will not return to the lineup for Monday's game against Seattle, according to head coach Doug Pederson.

It will be the fifth consecutive game Ertz will miss and the second since the Eagles started his 21-day practice window to return from Injured Reserve due to a high-ankle sprain.

“It’s been good to have Zach back on the practice field,” Pederson said Saturday morning. “However, we’re still a little cautious with him. We’ll get through today, but I don’t think he’ll be able to make this game. I’m hoping that next week he’ll be available.”

If Ertz is unable to return after the 21-day practice window closes, the veteran will remain on IR for the rest of the season.

Ertz originally suffered the ankle injury in a Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. With Ertz on the shelf, tight ends Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers have been among Carson Wentz’s most productive receiving options with the latter proving to be a bit of a surprise.

With Ertz out of the lineup again, the Eagles will likely elevate one of their tight ends from the practice squad, likely Caleb Wilson, who still has another elevation before waivers or the 53-man roster come into play.

Wilson is the son of former Eagles defensive line coach Chris Wilson and played for former Philadelphia head coach Chip Kelly at UCLA.

Ertz looked good at the small portion of the practice open to the media on Wednesday but Pederson claimed there was no setback with the ankle.

"No setback. I was optimistic," said the coach. "You just get through a week of practice - and really just feeling Zach out, too, a little bit. There's no setback. There's no nothing. Just the fact that he probably won't be ready."

Ertz has not been happy that the Eagles refused to re-work his contract after he played in January's playoff loss to Seattle with a broken rib and lacerated kidney.

Through six games, the three-time Pro Bowl selection had just 24 receptions for 178 yards, a dismal 7.4 yards-per-catch with one touchdown.

With 3-6-1 Philadelphia shutting down right tackle Lane Johnson for the season and making drastic moves on the offensive line, and perhaps considering one at quarterback, it's not inconceivable that Ertz is taking extra time to make sure he's fully healthy with an eye on a potential trade in the offseason.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Tuesday and Thursday on "The Middle" with Eytan Shander, Harry Mayes, and Barrett Brooks on SportsMap Radio and PhillyVoice.com. He’s also the host of Extending the Play on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What was Once a Bright Spot, Right Side of Eagles OL Now a Concern

It looked like a good move to lock up Lane Johnson and Brandon Brooks last November, but injuries have wreaked havoc with both of them

Ed Kracz

Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor Still Growing Together

Right now, the Eagles' receiving tandem looks like the future, but they must first figure out the present

Ed Kracz

Miles Sanders Believes Jordan Howard Can Help Eagles Offense

The RB credited Howard for helping him develop as a rookie and the two looked like they would be a formidable punch going forward

Ed Kracz

Lane Johnson Will Miss Rest of Season; Jason Peters Moving to Right Guard

It's just another day in the life of the Eagles' offensive line, which has been decimated by injury all season long

Ed Kracz

Be Thankful for Eagles Team Leaders

If the Eagles right the ship in 2020 it will be due to veteran leaders like Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce

John McMullen

Jason Peters' Job Could be on Line Monday Night

The Eagles left tackle struggled mightily against Cleveland, but his teammates are counting on a bounce-back against Seattle, but if not, Doug Pederson may need to make a move

Ed Kracz

Jason Kelce is Good to Go, as You Might Expect

The Eagles center injured his elbow in Cleveland last week, costing him some snaps, but that won't prevent him from starting his 100th straight game on Monday night

Ed Kracz

The Eagles Annual Offensive Scaleback Has Arrived

The Eagles simplifying the offense? It's become a tradition unlike any other in Philadelphia football.

John McMullen

Carson Wentz Confirms he is Starting, Looks Ahead to Seattle

The media, both locally and nationally, have done their autopsys on the game of the Eagles QB, but he will start when the Seahawks visit on Monday night

Ed Kracz

Where Does Alex Singleton Go From Here?

The Eagles' emerging starting LB took on the brunt of Jim Schwartz's high-expectations on Tuesday

John McMullen

by

CFL2NFL_fan