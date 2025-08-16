Eagles Today

Eagles QB Competition Pointing Towards Cut

The Eagles are going to have a decision to make...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles have four quarterbacks on the roster right now but that surely won't be the case by the time Week 1 rolls around.

Philadelphia has a few weeks to sort out the roster question marks that are remaining and quarterback behind Jalen Hurts is one. Hurts is the starter and Tanner McKee is the backup barring a trade. These two are set in stone and only have been confirmed further with solid play throughout training camp.

Beyond these two, though, it's unclear what's going to happen. Third-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is heading into his first season with the Eagles. He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Browns. Now, he's competing for a job with rookie Kyle McCord. For both, the early returns have been solid, but time is running out and someone needs to separate themselves in order to land a 53-man roster.

Eagles roster battle heating up at QB with training camp winding down

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (14) looks for a receiver during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Philadelphia hit the field for preseason action against Cleveland on Saturday and Thompson-Robinson only had a brief stint. He went 3-for-4 passing for eight yards. As of writing, McCord was 2-for-2 with a touchdown.

If the preseason were to end today, than McCord likely would be the favorite for the job over Thompson-Robinson. This exact talking point has been circulating around. Most 53-man roster projections you'll see how there won't include Thompson-Robinson. He has some starting experience under his belt and it wouldn't hurt to have him around, but four quarterbacks are a lot and aren't common.

