Eagles QB Competition Pointing Towards Cut
The Philadelphia Eagles have four quarterbacks on the roster right now but that surely won't be the case by the time Week 1 rolls around.
Philadelphia has a few weeks to sort out the roster question marks that are remaining and quarterback behind Jalen Hurts is one. Hurts is the starter and Tanner McKee is the backup barring a trade. These two are set in stone and only have been confirmed further with solid play throughout training camp.
Beyond these two, though, it's unclear what's going to happen. Third-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is heading into his first season with the Eagles. He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Browns. Now, he's competing for a job with rookie Kyle McCord. For both, the early returns have been solid, but time is running out and someone needs to separate themselves in order to land a 53-man roster.
Eagles roster battle heating up at QB with training camp winding down
Philadelphia hit the field for preseason action against Cleveland on Saturday and Thompson-Robinson only had a brief stint. He went 3-for-4 passing for eight yards. As of writing, McCord was 2-for-2 with a touchdown.
If the preseason were to end today, than McCord likely would be the favorite for the job over Thompson-Robinson. This exact talking point has been circulating around. Most 53-man roster projections you'll see how there won't include Thompson-Robinson. He has some starting experience under his belt and it wouldn't hurt to have him around, but four quarterbacks are a lot and aren't common.