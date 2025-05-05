Eagles QB In 'Serious Danger' In Roster Crunch
The Philadelphia Eagles already have made two moves for the quarterback room.
Philadelphia is set with Jalen Hurts as its starter. It’s unclear who is going to be the next guy up after him. Right now, the Eagles have Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Will all three end up making the roster, though?
FanSided’s Jake Beckman made a list of seven players in ‘serious danger’ of not making the roster for the 2025 season. One person who was mentioned was Thompson-Robinson.
"Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB3," Beckman said. "We’re going to start with a guy who wasn’t on the roster last season, but got picked up in the ‘Kenny Pickett to the Browns’ trade. This is pretty cut-and-dry: Dorian Thompson-Robinson is not a good quarterback, and it’ll be easy for Kyle McCord (sixth-rounder from Syracuse) to take the QB3 job.
"Some people have said McCord could challenge Tanner McKee for the QB2 spot, but that’s nonsense. McKee is one of the 32 best quarterbacks in the NFL right now, but he just happens to be behind the reigning Super Bowl MVP on the Eagles' depth chart. I think that there's a much better chance that McCord ends up taking the QB2 job only if/when the Eagles trade McKee away."
Thompson-Robinson has appeared in 15 games in the NFL level with the Cleveland Browns. He has a 1-4 record in five starts to go along with one touchdown pass to 10 interceptions.