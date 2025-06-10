Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Disrespected Once Again
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the reigning Super Bowl LIX Most Valuable Player.
Hurts has done pretty much nothing but win for the Eagles. He has been the team's starter over the last four seasons. As the starter, Hurts has gone 45-17 with 13,606 passing yards, 79 passing touchdowns, 35 interceptions, 2,779 rushing yards, and 52 rushing touchdowns.
The Eagles have made it to two Super Bowls with Hurts as the team's starter, including the Super Bowl LIX win over the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.
No matter what Hurts does, it seems like he simply can't win some people over. The Eagles have good pieces around him, for sure, but he's a superstar in his own right.
While this is the case, former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is someone Hurts seemingly can't win over. Simms is releasing a list of his top 10 quarterbacks in the league and had Hurts at No. 10. He had Hurts behind guys like Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, and Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders.
"No. 10: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles," Simms said. "The Super Bowl champ, the Super Bowl MVP. Really kind of an incredible year when you really think about it. The ultimate leader, that’s the first thing I’ll say. He’s tough, he’s the same guy all the time. He can handle the Philadelphia criticism good or bad and seems to take it all in stride. He brings a skillset to (the Eagles’) offense that makes them almost indefensible with all the talent they have. What he brings to the table puts it over the top to where you’re just like, ‘Oh my God, what do we defend?"
More NFL: Super Bowl Champ Wants Jaire Alexander To Join Eagles