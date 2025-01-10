Eagles QB Linked To Surprising AFC Team After Breakout
There already has been some speculation about possible moves the Philadelphia Eagles could make after the season ends.
Philadelphia has a loaded roster and there are some pieces that could end up being of interest to other teams. One player who will be worth watching is young quarterback Tanner McKee. The Eagles have McKee, Jalen Hurts, and Kenny Pickett all under contract beyond this season and so they easily could run it back for another year.
But, if another team swoops in and wants to get a deal done, could the Eagles make a trade? McKee had a breakout game in Week 18 against the New York Giants. He tallied 269 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win.
It wouldn't be shocking to see a team see that performance and want to acquire him. FanSided's Geoffrey Knox made a list of the top landing spots and surprisingly had the Tennessee Titans on the list.
"Will Levis can't play," Knox said. "We can say that, right? Yes, he has arm talent, but he doesn't win any games. He also makes too many mistakes that he doesn't learn from. Don't believe us? Ask your self a question. Can you name one thing Levis has done that has impressed you? We just need one. Don't worry... We'll wait...
"Brian Callahan was hired for his offensive acumen, and something tells us he'd like to get his hands on an efficient and smart Stanford guy. What a coincidence! We know a smart and efficient QB who cut his teeth collegiately with the Cardinal."
The Titans currently hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The more likely option seems to be drafting a quarterback with the top pick.
More NFL: NFL Wild Card: Eagles' Jalen Hurts Gets Important Update