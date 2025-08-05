Eagles-Raiders Trade Explained: Why Philly Acquired CB
The Philadelphia Eagles swung a surprise deal on Monday night with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Philadelphia traded defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV, to the Raiders in exchange for cornerback Jakorian Bennett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Monday.
"Trade: Raiders are sending CB Jakorian Bennett to the Eagles in exchange for DT Thomas Booker IV, per sources."
Eagles on SI insider John McMullen confirmed the news.
"Jakorian Bennett was a fourth-round pick of the Raiders out of Maryland in 2023, appearing in 24 games (11 starts)," McMullen said. "Booker IV was having a solid summer but Ty Robinson will have a spot and Eagles like Gabe Hall. The fact that ex-Eagles execs Brandon Hunt and Anthony Patch are now in Las Vegas likely played into the deal."
So, what led to the deal? ESPN’s Ryan McFadden shed some light on the deal in the immediate aftermath.
"Booker, a fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2022, will provide depth for the Raiders' D-line following the release of Christian Wilkins, who has been recovering from a Jones fracture that he suffered in October," McFadden said. "Last season, Booker played in 17 games (one start) for the Eagles, totaling 18 tackles and a sack. The 25-year-old was a member of the Eagles' practice squad in 2023, after playing 10 games in Houston as a rookie...
"Since OTAs, Bennett has played primarily with the second and third teams. Meanwhile, Eric Stokes and rookie Darien Porter have received the majority of the first-team reps. Second-year cornerback Decamerion Richardson and JT Woods also have played snaps with the starters during practice. Last week, Bennett said he was not fazed by playing mostly with backups...The Eagles parted with veteran Darius Slay this offseason, and they have yet to solidify the starting outside corner spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell."
More NFL: