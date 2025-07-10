Eagles 'Raise Eyebrows' With Unexpected PFF Rank
The Philadelphia Eagles boasted the top defense in the National Football League in 2024.
That's a big reason why the team went out to win Super Bowl LIX despite a 2-2 start to the campaign. Philadelphia was adjusting to new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
That's a lot of adjustment in itself and unsurprisingly there were some growing pains. But, after the Week 5 bye week, Philadelphia completely turned it around and dominated. The secondary is a big reason why. Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean thrived right away as rookies. CJ Gardner-Johnson and Darius Slay shined as veterans along with Reed Blankenship among others.
It has been an offseason of transition and Slay and Gardner-Johnson specifically aren't with the team any longer. Philadelphia drafted Andrew Mukuba in the second round, cornerback Mac McWilliams in the fifth round, and signed Adoree' Jackson among other moves.
Although this is the case, Pro Football Focus ranked Philadelphia's secondary as the eighth-best in the National Football League.
"No. 8. Philadelphia Eagles," Pro Football Focus' John Kosko said. "The Eagles falling to eighth on this list might raise eyebrows, especially after the secondary’s dominant Super Bowl performance. But they lost Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency and are looking to replace them with cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and rookie safety Andrew Mukuba. While Vic Fangio is a defensive wizard, expecting Philadelphia to immediately get plug-and-play production at the level of their predecessors is a tall order. Still, a unit returning Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean — both phenomenal as rookies — will be tough to throw against."
Did they get it right?
More NFL: Eagles-Chiefs Fireworks: Patrick Mahomes Talks Rematch