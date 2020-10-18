Eagles Rally Falls Short, Lose to Ravens 30-28

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles fell behind by 17 in the first half then nearly completed a comeback for the ages, one that perhaps would have saved their season and given them some momentum with three straight NFC East games upcoming.

It was not meant to be, though, and the Baltimore Ravens escaped Lincoln Financial Field with a 30-28 win on Sunday.

Carson Wentz’s fourth rushing touchdown of the season with 1:55 to play pulled Philadelphia to within 30-28, but the two-point conversion was a disaster.

The Eagles let the play clock run all the way down before snapping it to Wentz, who took too long to decide whether to hand the ball off to Boston Scott and the pair was swarmed by the Ravens’ defense.

The Eagles, who scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and still lost, dropped to 1-4-1 with a visit from the New York Giants, who won their first game, beating the Washington Football Team on Sunday, scheduled for Thursday night.

Baltimore improved to 5-1 and has a bye next week before meeting the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

SLOW START

If the Eagles offense was auditioning for a role with the Rockettes in whatever that annual New York City show looks like this holiday season, then they’re hired. They got the one, two, three, kick down pat.

Except in football, it’s bad. Very bad.

Five of the Eagles’ first six possessions went one, two, three, and kick. And the possession on which they didn’t do their Rockette routine, Wentz lost a fumble.

It was the 19th straight game the Ravens have forced a turnover and, like they usually do, they cashed that turnover into a touchdown and 14-0 lead with 31 seconds to play in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Eagles defense is lucky if it can get one. They got three against the 49ers but haven’t had any in their other five games.

It wasn’t until just over five minutes remained in the second quarter that the Eagles picked up their initial first down and needed Jalen Hurts to do it with a 20-yard run.

The Eagles trailed 17-0 at halftime, though Jake Elliott had a chance to give the Eagles some points on an untimed down after Calais Campbell, who had three of the Ravens’ six sacks, roughed Wentz.

Elliott’s 52-yard try, however, was wide right.

FANS

It was the first game fans were allowed to watch the Eagles play, albeit in a capped capacity of about 5,500, and they were eager to cheer for something.

Anything.

The Eagles’ first two plays, however, lost 13 yards then came a deep pass to a wide-open John Hightower on third-and-23 was dropped on the Baltimore side of the field. The play, had it been made, could have been an early defining moment in the game, a touchdown maybe if he would have simply caught it in stride.

COMEBACK

The Eagles trailed 24-6 and 30-14 after Justin Tucker kicked a 46-yard field goal with 7:12 to play in the game. The Ravens got good field position when a fourth-and-nine pass by Wentz fell incomplete to give Baltimore the ball deep in Philadelphia’s territory to set up Tucker, who had minutes earlier made a 55-yard field goal.

But the offense came alive a bit.

Hightower made amends with a 50-yard catch in the final minute of the third quarter, which helped set up a 3-yard TD pass from Carson Wentz to tight end Jason Croom that cut the Ravens’ lead to 24-14 after Greg Ward's two-point conversion catch with 13:32 to play in the game.

It was Croom’s second career touchdown. His first came with the Bills in 2018.

Travis Fulgham caught the second touchdown of the quarter, an 18-yard fourth-down throw with 3:04 to play, capping a 12-play, 81-yard drive that spanned 3:04 and made the score 30-22 after J.J. Arcega-Whiteside caught the two-point pass.

Fulgham ended with six catches for 75 yards on 10 targets. He now has TD catches in three straight games.

Wentz’s rushing TD finished the scoring but the failed two-point try could have sent the game into overtime.

INJURIES

There’s a long list of them and with a game in four days, it will be interesting to see who is able to play.

Miles Sanders had his second straight week with a 74-yard run. Last week in Pittsburgh it was for a touchdown. This week, he fumbled at the 7-yard line. The ball bounded into the end zone where Arcega-Whiteside alertly scooped it up for a TD that made the score 17-6.

Sanders ended with 118 yards on nine carries, but a knee injury forced him out for the remainder of the game after his long run.

In the final quarter, tight end Zach Ertz and right tackle Jack Driscoll suffered ankle injuries, and defensive tackle Malik Jackson had a quad injury.

Ertz finished with four catches on 10 targets and 33 yards.

Jackson had four tackles, two for loss, a sack, and two QB hits.

Brett Toth came in for Driscoll. Toth was just signed last week.

MORE STATS

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson had 108 yards on nine carries, including 37-yard TD run right up the middle to give Baltimore a 24-6 lead with 4:25 5o play in the third quarter.

Eagles DE Brandon Graham had two of the Eagles’ three sacks and leads the team with five.

The Ravens committed 12 penalties for 132 yards to the Eagles’ 3-for-20.

The Eagles once again lost the time of possession in a big way, having the ball for just 23 minutes, 30 seconds a week after having it just over 25 minutes against the Steelers.

Wentz had a 40-yard run on the final TD drive and finished with 49 yards rushing on five carries. He was 21-for-40 passing for 213 yards and two scores. It was the first game he did not throw an interception.

The Eagles were just three-for-12 on third-down; the Ravens were six-for-16.

