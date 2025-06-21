Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Can Make NFL History
The Philadelphia Eagles are lucky to have Saquon Barkley.
Barkley is coming off one of the best seasons for a running back in National Football League in 2024. He had 2,005 rushing yards and over 2,500 total rushing yards including the playoffs. That's an incredible amount of production.
There are just nine running backs in NFL history who have reached 2,000 yards or more in a season. Barkley joined OJ Simpson, Eric Dickerson, Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, Jamal Lewis, Chris Johnson, Adrian Peterson, and Derrick Henry. Barkley has a chance to do something no one else has done in 2025.
Although there are a handful of guys who have reached 2,000 rushing yards, no player has done it twice. Barkley is just 28 years old and will be behind the top offensive line in football once again in 2025. The Eagles are a run-first offense and with Jalen Hurts and all of the weapons the team has, it would be nearly impossible to fully focus on Barkley because then the Eagles could beat you in other ways.
If Barkley can stay healthy, he absolutely will have a chance at history. The offensive line and stars around him should give him a shot at least.
Henry came close to history last year. He had 1,921 rushing yards in 17 games. Both superstars will play big roles in their respective offenses once again in 2025. There will at least be a chance at history.