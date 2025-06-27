Eagles RB Saquon Barkley 'Doomed' In 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles are fortunate to have superstar running back Saquon Barkley in town.
He just had one of the most dominant seasons by a running back in National Football League history as he became the first running back to rack up over 2,500 total rushing yards, including the playoffs.
When you set the standards that high, it's hard to live up to the hype. Because of this, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport thinks Barkley is "doomed," specifically for fantasy football.
"ADP: RB1," Davenport said. "Saquon Barkley had a fantastic 2024 season. He played a massive role in the Philadelphia Eagles' march to a championship, becoming the ninth player in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a season. However he's doomed in 2025 for numerous reasons.
"The first is last year's workload. Barkley had 378 touches a season ago, putting him squarely in the crosshairs of the 'Curse of 370.' Since 2007, there have been 25 instances where a running back surpassed 370 touches in a season. Of that group, only two gained more total yardage the following year. An equal number saw an increase in PPR points. That's less than 10 percent who increased their production. Over the last 10 years, the average decrease in fantasy production for a 370-touch running back the following year is a little over 49 percent."
Barkley is a star even if he doesn't thrive fantasy-wise, Philadelphia is going to get the most out of him in 2025 as it tries to repeat as champions.