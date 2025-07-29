Eagles Re-Sign WR After Surprisingly-Short Stint
The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly added a little more depth to the wide receiver room on Tuesday.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that the Eagles are re-signing speedy undrafted free agent wide receiver Ife Adeyi.
"Eagles re-sign Ife Adeyi (Sam Houston Football) to one-year deal per league source KPRC 2 Houston. (4.35 speed, unofficial 4.28, 5-8 2/8, 181 pounds, 18 bench reps, 40 1/2 vertical, 11-1 broad jump, 4.14 short shuttle, 6.74 3-cone) did (Houston Texans) local day."
Eagles fans may be familiar with Adeyi's name. He actually signed with the Eagles on June 5th. He was in Eagles rookie mini camp after the 2025 NFL Draft.
While this is the case, the Eagles waived him just a day later on June 6th.
"We've claimed RB Keilan Robinson and waived WR Ife Adeyi," the team announced.
Adeyi spent the 2024 season at Sam Houston and had 30 catches for 271 receiving yards and one touchdown. His best trait is his speed and over the course of camp it will be interesting to see if he can carve out a role for himself. At this point, the most likely options seem like the practice squad or special teams, but that's just speculation. All in all, the Eagles are busy and at least are still looking around for ways to add depth to the franchise.
You can't teach speed and now the Eagles brought a speedy receiver back into the mix.
