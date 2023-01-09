Eagles React to Bye, Homefield Advantage, Which the Phillies Showed is Huge

Jason Kelce fondly remembers the NFC Championship Game at the Linc in 2017, A.J. Brown can't wait to see the home stadium rock, and more

After each clinching round of the Phillies’ improbable trip to the World Series last fall, there were players standing around shirtless, wearing ski goggles, and awaiting their champagne baths.

The Eagles won the NFC East and wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a 14-3 record after beating the New York Giants, 22-16, on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field and there was some celebrating – loud music, some whooping and hollering, and plenty of hugging.

Obligatory hats and shirts were handed out, too.

Other than that, the mood was a bit muted. More work to do and all that.

“It was a fun year,” said RB Miles Sanders, who had a career-high 1,269 yards rushing with a career-high 11 touchdowns. “Everybody going out there and balling, being hungry and eating everything on the plate.

"...But we’re not done. We gotta get this stuff rolling. We got a lot to clean up and get back to work this week and get ready for this run.”

Unlike baseball, the NFL becomes a one-and-done season in the playoffs.

One thing that is the same about both sports, at least here in South Philly, is the fans.

Citizens Bank was awash in a sea of red during the Phillies’ run, the stadium so loud that the building shook, and the decibel levels reached such great heights they reverberated through the neighborhoods surrounding the stadium complex.

Lincoln Financial Field will be the same way when the Eagles open their playoff run in two weeks.

“This place is going to be rocking,” said A.J. Brown, who stands alone as the franchise’s single-season yardage leader with 1,496. “It is going to be a hard place to play here. I am pretty sure that the game is going to be at night.”

That’s the beauty of securing the top seed – no more road games. Two more home victories and the next trip is to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.