Eagles Receiver 'May Have Saved' His Job With Philadelphia After Great Outing
The Philadelphia Eagles will have to make some tough decisions over the next few weeks.
Philadelphia will have to trim down the roster over the next few weeks ahead of the 2024 National Football League season and players are fighting for roles with the organization right now. Training camp and preseason games are in full swing and it's almost time for the Eagles to start making tough decisions.
Preseason action gives players an opportunity to prove themself and can be the difference between making the team and being one of the players cut ahead of the season. A to Z Sports' Kelsey Kramer put together a list of three players who "may have saved their jobs" after Philadelphia's preseason matchup against the New England Patriots and had receiver Joseph Ngata on his list.
"Second-year wide receiver Joseph Ngata may have been a name that fans forgot about until Thursday night," Kramer said. "Ngata caught 5-of-5 targets for 88 yards, including a deep 28-yard pass from McKee.
"He received some love from Eagles' star wideout A.J. Brown and other vets for his overall performance. The Eagles don't have a solidified WR3 yet, maybe Ngata is the guy."
Ngata is just 23 years old and certainly looked solid in the Eagles' matchup against the Patriots. It's unclear what Philadelphia will do about the third receiver spot, but maybe Ngata could be someone to look out for over the next few weeks.
