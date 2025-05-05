Eagles Release Once-Promising Running Back As Spring Practices Near
The Philadelphia Eagles' running back room underwent some changes over the weekend.
On Sunday, the defending Super Bowl champions released fourth-year running back Tyrion Davis-Price. The move was made to open a spot on the 90-man offseason roster for rookie receiver Giles Jackson, who'll get an extended look after impressing during rookie minicamp.
A third-round pick in 2022, Davis-Price saw limited opportunities over two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He joined the Eagles last offseason and was cut at the end of training camp, but spent the entire season on the practice squad. Davis-Price was active for one game last season, rushing three times for 7 yards in a Week 7 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
After signing a reserve/future contract in February, Davis-Price appeared primed to compete for a roster spot this summer. He'll now look to continue his NFL career elsewhere
As for Jackson, he faces long odds at earning a spot on one of the NFL's most talented receiver depth charts. But he clearly showed enough during rookie minicamp to warrant a longer tryout.
The Eagles are scheduled to begin voluntary offseason training activities (OTAs) on May 27.
