Eagles Release Statement About Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles have their guy and aren't letting him go anytime soon.
Philadelphia is riding the high of its Super Bowl LIX win and just inked its head coach, Nick Sirianni, to a new, multi-year deal. Monday was a great day for the franchise and owner chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie shared a statement about Sirianni's new deal.
"As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success," Lurie said. "Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership. Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago.
"His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team. I am excited for what the future holds for the Philadelphia Eagles."
If had made a prediction at this point last year that Sirianni would be landing a new deal, some would have raised their eyebrows. Despite all of the winning the Eagles have done over the last few years, he has been a polarizing figure for the franchise at times. While this is the case, he and the team overall quieted the noise and had one of the most successful seasons in team history in 2024.
The Eagles will try to repeat that success in 2025 and Sirianni isn't going to have to worry about job security in near future.
