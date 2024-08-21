Eagles Reportedly Cut Veteran Playmaker After Surprisingly Short Stint
The Philadelphia Eagles will have to drastically cut down the roster over the next few weeks.
This will lead to plenty of tough decisions and Philadelphia got a head start on Wednesday by reportedly cutting veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Eagles released veteran (tight end) C.J. Uzomah," Schefter said.
Uzomah is a nine-year National Football League veteran and is entering his 10th career season after being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 National Football League Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Bengals and developed into a playmaker in the Cincinnati offense.
He signed a three-year deal with the New York Jets ahead of the 2022 season and didn't have the same level of success and compiled just 29 catches over the last seasons in 27 games played. Injuries certainly impacted his career in New York and also less stellar quarterback play than in Cincinnati.
Uzomah was released in March and eventually signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia and was hoping to land a spot on the roster behind Dallas Goedert. Uzomah was fighting for a roster spot but was unable to stand out in camp. He had just one reception in preseason action and now will look to land with another team before the 2024 National Football League season kicks off.
Hopefully, he is able to find a new spot over the next few weeks and latch on with a team.
