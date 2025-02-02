Eagles Reportedly Will Make NFL History In 2026 Vs. Rams
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to set some National Football League history in 2026.
All of the focus right now rightfully is on the Super Bowl. The Eagles are just days away from trying to win their second Super Bowl title in team history. The Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9.
While the vast majority of the chatter about the team right now is geared toward the Super Bowl, it was announced that the Eagles will end up making history in 2026. The Eagles will travel to Melbourne, Australia to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL's first game in Australia, according to Herald Sun's Shannon Deery.
"Melbourne is set to host an in-season NFL game, in a major sporting coup for the state," Deery said. "The match will be played at the MCG in October 2026 and is one of several in season matches secured for Victoria. It is understood the Los Angeles Rams – who won the Superbowl in 2022 – are set to feature in the match with their likely opponent the Philadelphia Eagles – who play off next Monday in the Superbowl with Australian Jordan Mailata in their team."
Mailata is from Australia so this contest will be a sort of homecoming for him. The NFL hasn't come out to confirm the report as of this time, but this is exciting.
Philadelphia isn't a stranger to international games as it hit the road to kick of the 2024 season in Brazil.
