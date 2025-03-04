Eagles Reunion With 6-Time Pro Bowler Is Possible: Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles made a tough decision on Monday.
It was reported that the Eagles will be cutting ties with cornerback Darius Slay with a post-June 1 designation in order to save a little cap space. Slay has been huge for the Eagles over the last five years and made it known that he wants to play one more year.
Although the Eagles made a choice to cut Slay on Monday, FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on Monday that there is still a chance that the two sides can come together on a new deal.
"While the Eagles are releasing CB Darius Slay as a post-June 1 cut, a return to the team remains a possibility, per sources," Schultz said. "Philadelphia took a similar approach with Fletcher Cox in 2022 from a cap standpoint. Slay should have a market, but he’ll be selective at this stage of his career."
The Eagles have been fortunate to have Slay and he made it known earlier in the offseason that he would be open to another year in Philadelphia. It's not hard to see why after winning the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia has a loaded cornerback room thanks in large part to drafting Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean last year. Both Mitchell and DeJean raved about Slay's impact on them throughout the 2024 season. If the Eagles could bring him back on a cheap deal for the 2025 season, it absolutely would make sense.
