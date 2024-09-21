Eagles Rising Star Addresses Recent Controversy
The Philadelphia Eagles took on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 action and fell in surprising fashion.
Philadelphia seemed to be in a good position but struggled in the second half defensively and ended up giving the game away. The Eagles now are 1-1 going into a very intriguing matchup against the surprising New Orleans Saints.
The Eagles had solid moments against the Falcons, but there were some question marks. 2023 first-round draft pick Jalen Carter is an important piece of the team's defense but didn't get the start in Week 2 against Atlanta. He still played but didn't start, to the surprise of some.
It came out afterward that the reason why he didn't start was because of the fact that he was late for a team meeting earlier in the week. He addressed the fact on Friday, as transcribed by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.
"Eagles (defensive tackle) Jalen Carter said he was late for a team meeting last week after oversleeping," Zangaro posted. "That's why he was disciplined and didn't start the Falcons game. He said he took responsibility for it. The lesson he learned? 'Don't be late.'
Luckily, it was nothing more and, in the grand scheme of things, wasn't a big deal. Carter is an important piece of the Eagles' defense and will play a major role this season. The Eagles will need him to impress if they want to take a step forward. Hopefully, he isn't late for any more meetings this season.