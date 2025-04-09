Eagles Rival Also Has Meeting With Red-Hot Prospect
The Philadelphia Eagles have been looking all over the place for a way to add more defensive firepower to the defense in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
Philadelphia has the No. 32 pick in the upcoming National Football League and needs to add more pieces before the 2025 season gets here. Who could they end up adding? One guy they reportedly have met with recently is Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"After a positive Combine re-check today, Shemar Turner is set to visit the (Indianapolis Colts), (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and (Miami Dolphins), source said," Rapoport said. "His stock continues to rise after the medical disclosure and he recently had visits with the (Dallas Cowboys), (Arizona Cardinals) and (Philadelphia Eagles)."
Turner had 10 sacks in his college career in four years with Texas A&M. Eight of those sacks came across the last two years. His best season was in 2023 as a junior when he had six sacks. Turner is one of the better edge rushers in this draft class but was injured around the Senior Bowl.
While this is the case, clearly he is a sought-after prospect with all of those visits lined up, including the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.
There's been a lot of buzz about the Eagles heading into the draft. Will the Eagles make the No. 32 selection? What about a trade up or down? A lot could happen, but landing Turner at any point would be good.