Eagles Rival Called 'Best' Option For Superstar
Will there be a trade in the near future involving one of the best receivers in football?
It certainly sounds like it.
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams is a six-time Pro Bowler and has been one of the best receivers in football over the last 11 years. His time in Las Vegas definitely sounds like it's coming to an end.
He has made it known that he wants out of Las Vegas, and it seems like the team is going to oblige and trade him. A handful of teams have been floated as possible landing spots, and Bleacher Report's David Kenyon put together a list of the best and worst landing spots for Adams and mentioned Philadelphia Eagles rival Washington Commanders as a top fit.
"This is the ideal moment to take a risk," Kenyon said. "Sure, he's only played four NFL games, but Jayden Daniels looks like a cornerstone piece. Now, the Washington Commanders have an opportunity to take advantage of his inexpensive rookie contract. During the recent offseason, the C.J. Stroud-led Houston Texans embraced that mentality when trading for Stefon Diggs.
"Washington could take a comparable route, pairing Adams and young standout Terry McLaurin as the Texans did with Diggs and Nico Collins. Houston is already showing it can work, too. In traditional PPR leagues, Collins opened Week 5 as the NFL's second-best fantasy receiver, with Diggs not far behind in ninth. McLaurin and Adams can coexist in Washington."
Adams landing in Washington would be a devastating turn of events for the Eagles.
