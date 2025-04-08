Eagles Rival Could Be Competition At Key Position
The Philadelphia Eagles have one clear need on the defensive side of the ball right now.
Philadelphia traded CJ Gardner-Johnson away and the team surely could use at least some more depth at the safety position. This is something that has been talked about a lot with the National Football League Draft approaching. They've met with some intriguing prospects and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo shared on Tuesday that Philadelphia will meet with Penn State safety Jaylen Reed. He also shared that Reed has met with the NFC East rival New York Giants.
"Penn State S Jaylen Reed, projected as a Day 2 draft pick by many, posted this pic of the Giants’ facility during a visit yesterday," Garafolo said. "That’s considered a local visit for the team. Reed also has visits with the (Detroit Lions), Eagles, (Baltimore Ravens) and (New York Jets) scheduled."
Reed tallied five interceptions over the last two years, including three in 2024. He was named to the second-team All-Big Ten after his strong 2024 season. He's currently ranked as the No. 5 safety in the draft class by ESPN.
"Reed is a two-year starter with good size and speed. He gets downhill when he reads a run and beats blockers to the point of attack," ESPN's Steve Muench said. "He has good stopping power and makes plays in pursuit. He breaks on the ball well in off coverage and has the range to cover a deep half when he makes a sound read. Reed reads the quarterback and tracks the ball -- he picked off five passes the past two seasons. He closes quickly, slips blocks and chases with great effort rushing the passer."
At the very least, the Eagles and Giants have shown interest enough to schedule a meeting.