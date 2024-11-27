Eagles Rival Worked Out Former Fan-Favorite, Per Insider
Could one former Philadelphia Eagles fan-favorite end up back in the division in the not-so-distant future?
Former Eagles running back Boston Scott was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 National Football League Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He never saw any time with New Orleans and saw his first action with the Eagles in 2018.
He spent the first six seasons of his National Football League career as a member of the Eagles before leaving the organization this past offseason. Scott spent some time with the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the summer but suffered a knee injury and was released.
Scott now is healthy and has been looking for a new opportunity. It's unclear when he will find one, but he reportedly worked out with the rival Washington Commanders on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"With injuries at running back, the Commanders worked out veterans James Robinson and Boston Scott," Pelissero said.
Washington currently is dealing with injuries in the running back room with Brian Robinson Jr. dealing with an ankle injury and Austin Ekeler dealing with a concussion.
Scott developed into a fan-favorite throughout his time with the Eagles over the last six seasons. He was a key depth option but didn't get many opportunities on offense in 2023 with just 20 carries for 86 yards in 15 games.
Hopefully he is able to find an opportunity soon, even if it is with a rival like the Commanders.
More NFL: Eagles Urged To Sign Three-Time Pro Bowler To Replace Brandon Graham