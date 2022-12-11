Eagles Roll Giants, Clinch Playoff Berth at 12-1

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Miles Sanders and A.J. Brown show came to the shadow of New York City and the Broadway district and completed a season-long performance worthy of a standing ovation.

The running back and receiver duo both went over 1,000 yards, and they did it on back-to-back plays in the third quarter. Sanders and Brown each scored their 10th touchdown of the season during yet another convincing Eagles victory, this one a 48-22 laugher over their NFC East rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

It was one of the Eagles’ biggest wins ever over the Giants. The biggest was 45-0 in 1948.

Sanders and Brown the first Eagles RB duo, and only second in team history, to top 1,000 yards rushing and receiving with 10 touchdowns since 1996 when Ricky Watters and Irving Fryar did it.

Sanders ran for two touchdowns and set a new career-high with 144 yards on the ground, breaking his previous career-high of 143 he set just two weeks ago against the Packers.

His first TD came from 3 yards to open the scoring in the first quarter, his second from 40 yards midway through the fourth quarter to cap the rout.

He has 1,065 yards on the season.

With 11 touchdowns, Sanders becomes the first Eagles RB to rush for at least 10 scores since LeSean McCoy had a franchise record 17 in 2011.

Brown had four catches for 70 yards with a 33-yard TD to become the first Eagles WR to top 1,000 since Jeremy Maclin in 2014. Brown is one TD away from his career-high set in 2020 during his second year with the Titans. He now has 1,020 yards receiving on the season.

Not to be outdone, veteran Brandon Graham notched a sack-trick, with three, and now has 8.5, his most since notching 8.5 in 2019.

For the second week in a row, quitting time came early for the Eagles’ starters. They didn’t play the final six minutes after sitting the final 10 in last week’s rout of the Titans

The win clinched a playoff spot for the Eagles at 12-1.

Philadelphia has its eyes on bigger prizes, starting with winning the NFC East and grabbing the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, which would assure them a first-round bye and home games for as long as their playoff run would continue.

Jalen Hurts was unstoppable early and he avenged the worst game of his career against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The Eagles QB put up just seven points in a 13-7 loss on Nov. 28, 2021, with three interceptions.

This time, he threw for two touchdowns and completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards and a passer rating of 109.2. He also ran for a 10-yard TD, becoming the first QB to post back-to-back seasons with 10 rushing TDs, and had 77 yards on seven carries.

Hurts has 32 overall TDs this season after 26 a season ago.

He threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith, threading the ball perfectly between two defenders down the right sideline to open the Eagles’ lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter. Smith ended with five catches for 64 yards.

Hurts then found Brown wide open from 33 yards out with 8:16 to play in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 21.

Sanders’ 3-yard TD that opened the scoring marked the sixth time in the last seven games the Eagles have scored on their opening possession.

The game was costly for the Eagles as far as injuries go.

They lost three players to injury in the first half, including Arryn Siposs who was hit hard out of bounds on a play that did get flagged, after the punter had a punt blocked and he tried to pick up a first down but came up short.

He suffered an ankle injury and did not return. Kicker Jake Elliott punted once for 35 yards in his place.

Safety Reed Blankenship was lost with a knee injury and special teamer Kyron Johnson suffered a shoulder injury.

Special teamer Kyron Johnson (shoulder) was also ruled out.

In the second half, right tackle Lane Johnson went out with an abdomen injury and did not return. Jack Driscoll took his place.

Defensively, the Eagles racked up six sacks and now have 48 on the season.

In addition to Graham’s two, Josh Sweat had his fourth in the last three games, Fletcher Cox had one for a third straight game, Milton Williams, and Haason Reddick, which was his 10th, marking the third straight year he has reached double figures.

Noted Giants slayer Boston Scott, had kickoff returns of 66 and 35 yards.

His 66-yarder came after the Giants scored late in the second quarter to cut the Eagles’ advantage to 21-7. The good field position led to a 29-yard field goal from Elliott with Britain Covey holding.

Elliott also made a 39-yard try to cap the Eagles’ first possession of the second half to make the lead 27-7 with 11:21 to play.

Scott capped the Eagles’ scoring with a 3-yard TD run to cap the Eagles’ scoring. It was his ninth TD against them in his career.

