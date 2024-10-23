Eagles Rookie Already Looking Like Star Because Of Wild Stat
The Philadelphia Eagles struggled down the stretch in 2023 and one of the biggest reasons why certainly was the team's secondary.
Philadelphia's secondary struggled, and the Eagles knew that they were going to add a boost this past offseason. The Eagles clearly knew what they needed to do and used the National Football League Draft as an outlet to do so.
The Eagles selected Quinyon Mitchell with the 22nd overall pick in the draft and the team followed it up by selecting Cooper DeJean with the 40th overall pick as well.
Philadelphia wanted to improve the secondary and absolutely did so. Mitchell hasn't just looked like one of the best rookies in football but actually one of the best cornerbacks in the league. He even ranks No. 1 in passer rating against among cornerbacks that have been targeted at least 33 times, according to The Score's Brenden Deeg.
"28 defensive backs have been targeted at least 33 times this season," Deeg said. "Quinyon Mitchell ranks 1st out of those 28 in passer rating allowed. A true star in the making."
Mitchell has started all six games for the Eagles so far this season. He has allowed just 15 completions for 212 yards. He hasn't allowed a touchdown yet and the passer rating against him is 73.2. He has six passes defended and has racked up 24 total tackles so far this season.
Philadelphia made the right call selecting Mitchell and it seems like he could be the team's next homegrown star.
More NFL: Eagles' Superstar Saquon Barkley Joins Historic Company