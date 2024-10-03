Eagles Rookie Blasts Superstar Before Locking Him Up
The Philadelphia Eagles entered the last offseason needing to find a way to improve the secondary.
Philadelphia put a specific focus on the secondary in the 2024 National Football League Draft and selected the two top-ranked cornerbacks in the draft in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. DeJean hasn't had a large opportunity yet, but Mitchell has, and he looks like a star in the making.
Mitchell has started all four games for the Eagles so far and has impressed. Over that stretch, he has logged 18 total tackles, six passes defended, and has allowed just 13 completions while not giving up a touchdown.
He looks like he could be the next homegrown star for the Eagles, and he has shown that he isn't afraid of anyone. Philadelphia lost against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, but Mitchell looked good while covering Mike Evans and didn't hold back when talking to him.
"How many catches you have? You’ve got one catch and that’s it," Mitchell said to Evans during the game.
Philadelphia fans certainly should be excited about him. Overall, he allowed just two catches to Evans for 19 yards.
Evans widely is considered to be one of the best receivers, so the fact that a 23-year-old rookie was able to come in and impress against him should make fans very happy. Plus, he is competitive and won't hold back against anyone. The Eagles currently are just 2-2 on the season, but there have been bright spots, and Mitchell certainly is one.