Eagles Rookie 'Dark Horse' Pushing For Starting Job
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't going to look exactly the same when the 2025 season kicks off, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing.
Philadelphia lost some talent this offseason in free agency and even in the trade market, but also added plenty. The Eagles were busy when the new league year opened up, but the best work the Eagles did arguably came through the NFL Draft.
Linebacker Jihaad Campbell and safety Andrew Mukuba have been the two most talked about rookies for Philadelphia. But, they aren't all. Philadelphia made 10 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft and it will be interesting to see who rises to the top. NJ.com's Cayden Steele, for example, said that fifth-round rookie Mac McWilliams has emerged as a "dark horse" in camp.
"Surprising rookie is a dark horse for big role," Steele said. "This season’s biggest surprise could be fifth-rounder Mac McWilliams, who has strung together a good week and earned Fangio’s praise.
"The undersized cornerback (5-10, 191 pounds), who has taken most of his reps at nickel, is feisty and quick. It might not happen early in the season, but at some point, McWilliams could receive defensive snaps, potentially replacing Ringo or Jackson — if they struggle. He could also start at nickel in a scenario where the Eagles move DeJean to the boundary."
He was taken with the No. 145 overall pick in the draft. There have been questions at corner for the Eagles this offseason, especially with Darius Slay leaving. Could this be a perfect stom to get McWilliams playing time?
More NFL: Eagles WR Makes Statement Ahead Of 2025