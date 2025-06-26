Eagles Rookie Has Promise For Philadelphia Fans
The Philadelphia Eagles added some intriguing pieces in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Philadelphia started the NFL Draft off in strong way by taking linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the first round and then followed up by taking safety Andrew Mukuba in the second round. Campbell was widely consider to be a steal and Mukuba has a shot at a big role right away with CJ Gardner-Johnson no longer with the franchise.
Campbell is currently injured so fans won't be able to see him in action until late in the summer. Mukuba will be able to go right away when training camp gets here in a few weeks.
Fans should be excited about him as well. He was asked by team reporter Dave Spadaro what he wants fans to see and know about him.
"There are guys like Budda Baker (Cardinals) and Brian Branch (Lions) who are similar in size to me and they have been guys I've kind of patterned myself after," Mukuba said as shared by Spadaro. "I'm going to be aggressive and smart and play with everything I have. All my heart. I have a lot of energy and always have had energy and so for me to go out on the field and have fun, it's kind of like being in the park with your friends playing ball and being physical and helping my team win. That's all that matters – helping the Eagles win. I want to do my part, perfect my role, and enjoy everything about being a Philadelphia Eagle."
There may not be a more perfect answer.
