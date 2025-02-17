Eagles Rookie Hit With Nearly $6K Fine For Super Bowl Celebration
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly have had a great week.
Philadelphia took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX a little over a week ago and has done a lot of celebrating since. The Eagles held their Super Bowl parade on Friday and it was expected that over one million people would be in attendance for the parade.
The Eagles have done pretty much nothing but win over the last few weeks, but one Philadelphia rookie got some bad news. Rookie linebacker Jalyx Hunt played a solid role for the Eagles this season, including a half-sack in the Super Bowl along with two tackles. While this is the case, the National Football League fined him $5,690 this past weekend for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"The NFL fined Eagles OLB Jalyx Hunt $5,690 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gestures) — a bow and arrow sack celebration in Super Bowl LIX," Pelissero said. "No flag was thrown."
Hunt laid a hit on Patrick Mahomes and shot an imaginary bow and arrow that led to the fine.
After the fine was announced, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star and Philadelphia native Rob McElhenney offered on social media that he would pay the fine. Hunt responded and said he would pay the fine, but mentioned the " Barbers Who Care" organization if anyone still wanted to give. McElhenney followed up by sharing his donation to the organization on social media.
It may not have been great to see a fine, but at least it led to recognition and support for a worthy cause.
