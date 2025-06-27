Eagles Rookie Predicted For 'Big Impact'
The Philadelphia Eagles had a great 2025 National Football League Draft on paper.
It started with the Eagles taking linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round. On top of this, the Eagles took safety Andrew Mukuba in the second round to seemingly replace CJ Gardner-Johnson in the lineup. These two guys have been talked about at length, but neither were the team's "underrated" move of the offseason, as shared by ESPN's Tim McManus.
"Eagles," McManus said." Drafting DT Ty Robinson in the fourth round. With minimal contact during OTA and minicamp practices, the offseason program isn't exactly conducive to properly evaluating linemen. But that hasn't stopped some of his new teammates from speaking highly of the Nebraska product. 'That boy is fire, I ain't going to lie,' DT Jalen Carter said. 'He's moving good. He's a big boy. ... I think he's going to have a big impact this season.'
"Fellow D-lineman Jordan Davis added, 'It's like he's been here for years.' The Eagles need some interior players to step up after losing Milton Williams to the New England Patriots in free agency. Robinson, who finished with seven sacks, 13 tackles for loss and four passes defensed for the Cornhuskers last season, could very well factor into the rotation if he continues to impress this summer."
Robinson was taken in the fourth round of the NFL Draft with the No. 111 overall pick out of Nebraska. With all of the losses of the offseason, there are opportunities for young defensive guys to step into open roles. Could Robinson end up being someone who lands one?